CSG Hailed as One of India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022

India Innovation Center achieves global certification for diversity, equity and inclusion

Women employees constitute at least 10% of the workforce

Women employees share at least 70% positive feedback on the Trust Index© assessment, Great Place to Work Institute's globally accepted framework for measuring employee experience

BANGALORE, INDIA - News Direct - 26 September 2022 - With the best culture and the most globally diverse talent, CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) transforms everyday customer and employee interactions into extraordinary experiences. Today, the company was certified as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 for large organizations. This achievement recognizes CSG's ongoing commitment to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion as a keystone in the company's growth and future success."CSG is on a journey to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace in the world," said Cindy Parsons, executive director of social impact, CSG. "Each day we strive to build a company that inspires greater social impact by supporting the people who make up our great company and the communities where we operate. This recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute highlights our efforts to not only enable women with opportunities to thrive but also make a lasting impact on the technology industry."This year 42% of CSG's new hires in India have been women. Overall, women represent over 37% of CSG's total Indian employee base. With a flexible-first workplace philosophy, CSGers are empowered to flourish by choosing what works best for them and embracing work-life integration."CSG is a company that's committed to doing good work with good people," said Sudhansu Panigrahi, head of India operations at CSG. "We foster diversity and belonging by treating all with respect and providing equal access to growth opportunities. Elevating women in technology is a natural part of our culture and one of the many ways CSG is doing our part to create positive change in the world."Great Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, the organization has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace. To identify India's Best Workplaces for Women 2022, Great Place to Work India studied 1,122 organizations, and applied the following additional eligibility criteria:To learn more about careers at CSG and our culture, visit CSG careers Hashtag: #CSG

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With over 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.



