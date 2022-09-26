Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 15 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 25).

Of the 15 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, two Shenyang J-16 fighter jets were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the People’s Liberation Army aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its planes into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month. So far, Taiwan has tracked 503 PLA aircraft and 124 naval ships around the country for September.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of two out of 13 Chinese aircraft on Sept. 25. (MND image)