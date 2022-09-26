Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/26 04:22
Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 012 010 021 7 10 0
Tampa Bay 001 000 000 1 7 1

Stripling, Pop (6), Cimber (7), Richards (8), Kikuchi (9) and Jansen; McClanahan, Chargois (6), Armstrong (7), Cleavinger (8), Ogando (8) and Bethancourt. W_Stripling 9-4. L_McClanahan 12-7. HRs_Toronto, Kirk (14), Springer (23), Hernández (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 010 000 000 1 5 1
Cincinnati 000 100 01x 2 6 0

F.Peralta, Ashby (3), Strzelecki (4), Gott (6), Boxberger (7), Bush (8) and Caratini; Lodolo, Law (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Romine. W_B.Farmer 2-1. L_Bush 2-3. Sv_A.Díaz (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Renfroe (28). Cincinnati, Steer (2).