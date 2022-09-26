Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Toronto
|012
|010
|021
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
Stripling, Pop (6), Cimber (7), Richards (8), Kikuchi (9) and Jansen; McClanahan, Chargois (6), Armstrong (7), Cleavinger (8), Ogando (8) and Bethancourt. W_Stripling 9-4. L_McClanahan 12-7. HRs_Toronto, Kirk (14), Springer (23), Hernández (22).
___
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|01x
|—
|2
|6
|0
F.Peralta, Ashby (3), Strzelecki (4), Gott (6), Boxberger (7), Bush (8) and Caratini; Lodolo, Law (7), B.Farmer (8), A.Díaz (9) and Romine. W_B.Farmer 2-1. L_Bush 2-3. Sv_A.Díaz (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Renfroe (28). Cincinnati, Steer (2).