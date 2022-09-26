Packers' Bakhtiari active, Beasley set to make Bucs debut

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is active for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay, while veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley appears to be in line to make his debut for the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Bakhtiari will be appearing in just his second game since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned to play part of the Packers’ 2021 regular-season finale at Detroit, but wasn’t available for their playoff loss to the 49ers and sat out Green Bay's first two games this season.

The two-time All-Pro has undergone three procedures on his knee since the original injury.

With Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field brawl at New Orleans and two of Tom Brady’s other primary receivers — Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) inactive for the second straight week because of injuries, Beasley has been promoted from the practice squad to Tampa Bay's active roster to face the Packers.

The 33-year-old Beasley, signed to the practice squad last Tuesday, has 550 receptions over 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) is also inactive for the second game in a row. Rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for the Packers.

