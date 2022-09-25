|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|7
|6
|0
|1
|17
|7
|18
|Man City
|7
|5
|2
|0
|23
|6
|17
|Tottenham
|7
|5
|2
|0
|18
|7
|17
|Brighton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Man United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Fulham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|12
|11
|11
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|10
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|Brentford
|7
|2
|3
|2
|15
|12
|9
|Newcastle
|7
|1
|5
|1
|8
|7
|8
|Leeds
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|8
|Bournemouth
|7
|2
|2
|3
|6
|19
|8
|Everton
|7
|1
|4
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Southampton
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|11
|7
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|10
|7
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|6
|Wolverhampton
|7
|1
|3
|3
|3
|7
|6
|West Ham
|7
|1
|1
|5
|3
|9
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|17
|4
|Leicester
|7
|0
|1
|6
|10
|22
|1
___
Wolverhampton 0, Man City 3
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 1, Bournemouth 1
Tottenham 6, Leicester 2
Brentford 0, Arsenal 3
Man United vs. Leeds, 9 a.m. ppd
Everton 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Arsenal vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
|Sheffield United
|10
|7
|2
|1
|19
|5
|23
|Norwich
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|9
|20
|Reading
|10
|6
|0
|4
|10
|14
|18
|Burnley
|10
|4
|5
|1
|17
|10
|17
|Sunderland
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|11
|15
|QPR
|10
|4
|3
|3
|14
|11
|15
|Blackburn
|10
|5
|0
|5
|11
|13
|15
|Rotherham
|9
|3
|5
|1
|12
|6
|14
|Bristol City
|10
|4
|2
|4
|19
|16
|14
|Watford
|10
|3
|5
|2
|11
|11
|14
|Luton Town
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|10
|13
|Wigan
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|11
|13
|Millwall
|10
|4
|1
|5
|11
|14
|13
|Stoke
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|11
|12
|Preston
|10
|2
|6
|2
|3
|4
|12
|Swansea
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|12
|12
|Birmingham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|10
|12
|Cardiff
|10
|3
|2
|5
|7
|11
|11
|Blackpool
|10
|3
|2
|5
|10
|15
|11
|Hull
|10
|3
|2
|5
|11
|21
|11
|West Brom
|10
|1
|7
|2
|15
|14
|10
|Middlesbrough
|10
|2
|4
|4
|13
|15
|10
|Huddersfield
|9
|2
|1
|6
|9
|13
|7
|Coventry
|7
|0
|3
|4
|7
|13
|3
___
Swansea 3, Hull 0
Birmingham 0, Coventry 0
Burnley 2, Bristol City 1
Huddersfield 1, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 2, Blackburn 0
Millwall 2, Blackpool 1
Norwich 1, West Brom 1
Preston 0, Sheffield United 2
QPR 0, Stoke 0
Watford 2, Sunderland 2
Wigan 0, Reading 1
Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0
Hull vs. Luton Town, 3 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Watford, 7 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Burnley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Watford vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
|Plymouth
|10
|7
|1
|2
|18
|12
|22
|Portsmouth
|9
|6
|3
|0
|19
|8
|21
|Ipswich
|10
|6
|3
|1
|19
|8
|21
|Sheffield Wednesday
|10
|6
|2
|2
|20
|10
|20
|Barnsley
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|10
|17
|Bolton
|9
|5
|2
|2
|11
|6
|17
|Cambridge United
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|16
|16
|Peterborough
|10
|5
|0
|5
|17
|10
|15
|Shrewsbury
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|11
|15
|Exeter
|10
|4
|2
|4
|16
|10
|14
|Derby
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|9
|14
|Lincoln
|9
|3
|4
|2
|14
|14
|13
|Accrington Stanley
|10
|3
|4
|3
|11
|12
|13
|Fleetwood Town
|9
|2
|6
|1
|9
|8
|12
|Port Vale
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|15
|12
|Charlton
|10
|2
|5
|3
|14
|14
|11
|Wycombe
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|15
|11
|Milton Keynes Dons
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|11
|10
|Oxford United
|9
|3
|1
|5
|8
|10
|10
|Cheltenham
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|12
|8
|Bristol Rovers
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|8
|Forest Green
|10
|2
|2
|6
|8
|22
|8
|Morecambe
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|18
|7
|Burton Albion
|10
|1
|1
|8
|11
|24
|4
___
Accrington Stanley 1, Cheltenham 0
Bolton 1, Peterborough 0
Bristol Rovers 3, Lincoln 6
Cambridge United 0, Barnsley 3
Derby 2, Wycombe 1
Exeter 0, Burton Albion 2
Fleetwood Town 1, Charlton 1
Forest Green 1, Morecambe 2
Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Port Vale 2, Shrewsbury 1
Portsmouth 2, Plymouth 2
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Ipswich 2
Forest Green 0, Exeter 4
Barnsley 3, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Derby vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 1, Cambridge United 2
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough 3, Port Vale 0
Portsmouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 3, Wycombe 1
Shrewsbury 2, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 2, Ipswich 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
|Leyton Orient
|10
|9
|1
|0
|18
|4
|28
|Northampton
|10
|7
|2
|1
|21
|11
|23
|Stevenage
|10
|7
|1
|2
|12
|9
|22
|Barrow
|10
|7
|0
|3
|15
|11
|21
|Salford
|10
|6
|2
|2
|15
|8
|20
|Mansfield Town
|10
|6
|1
|3
|16
|10
|19
|Bradford
|10
|5
|3
|2
|16
|9
|18
|Swindon
|10
|4
|5
|1
|12
|9
|17
|Doncaster
|10
|5
|2
|3
|14
|12
|17
|Grimsby Town
|9
|4
|3
|2
|9
|7
|15
|Crewe
|10
|4
|3
|3
|12
|11
|15
|Carlisle
|9
|3
|5
|1
|11
|9
|14
|Sutton United
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|11
|14
|Tranmere
|10
|4
|1
|5
|10
|9
|13
|Walsall
|10
|2
|3
|5
|10
|10
|9
|AFC Wimbledon
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|15
|9
|Stockport County
|10
|2
|2
|6
|11
|15
|8
|Newport County
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|14
|8
|Harrogate Town
|10
|2
|2
|6
|6
|12
|8
|Gillingham
|10
|1
|4
|5
|2
|11
|7
|Colchester
|10
|1
|3
|6
|7
|14
|6
|Crawley Town
|10
|1
|3
|6
|9
|17
|6
|Rochdale
|10
|1
|2
|7
|6
|16
|5
|Hartlepool
|10
|0
|5
|5
|6
|17
|5
___
Bradford 3, Stevenage 0
Carlisle 2, AFC Wimbledon 1
Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1
Crewe 1, Crawley Town 0
Doncaster 0, Swindon 1
Gillingham 0, Mansfield Town 2
Leyton Orient 1, Walsall 0
Newport County 0, Barrow 2
Northampton 3, Rochdale 0
Salford 0, Tranmere 1
Stockport County 0, Harrogate Town 0
Sutton United 2, Hartlepool 0
Northampton 2, Stockport County 1
Barrow 0, Leyton Orient 2
Bradford 2, AFC Wimbledon 2
Colchester 0, Rochdale 1
Crewe 1, Mansfield Town 2
Doncaster 4, Crawley Town 1
Grimsby Town 1, Swindon 2
Hartlepool 0, Gillingham 0
Newport County 1, Carlisle 1
Stevenage 1, Harrogate Town 0
Sutton United 1, Salford 2
Walsall 0, Tranmere 1
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Bradford, 8 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Sutton United, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.