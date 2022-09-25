NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA OL Reign 10 4 7 37 29 19 Portland 9 3 8 35 43 21 San Diego 10 6 4 34 30 19 Houston 9 6 6 33 33 26 Kansas City 9 5 6 33 26 28 North Carolina 9 8 4 31 46 33 Chicago 8 6 6 30 32 25 Angel City 8 7 5 29 22 22 Orlando 5 9 6 21 20 40 Washington 3 7 10 19 25 28 Louisville 3 9 8 17 19 34 Gotham FC 4 17 0 12 13 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 17

Washington 2, Gotham FC 0

OL Reign 2, North Carolina 1

Houston 1, Chicago 0

San Diego 1, Angel City 0

Sunday, September 18

Portland 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Wednesday, September 21

OL Reign 1, Gotham FC 0

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Louisville 0

Angel City 2, Washington 1

Saturday, September 24

North Carolina 3, Gotham FC 0

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, September 25

Chicago at Portland, 4 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 30

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.