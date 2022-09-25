India wins toss, fields against Australia in T20 decider

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — India won the toss and opted to field in the T20 series decider against Australia on Sunday.

The three-match contest is level at 1-1. Australia won the first T20 in Mohali by four wickets and India won the curtailed second game in Nagpur by six wickets.

The hosts have made one change to their line-up with medium pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in for batsman Rishabh Pant.

Australia also made one change, with batsman Josh Inglis coming in for bowling all-rounder Sean Abbott.

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium should suit the batsmen. Dew isn’t expected to be a factor in Hyderabad.

A capacity crowd will watch the game as international cricket returns to the venue for the first time since February 2019.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

