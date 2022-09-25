All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 18 4 10 64 68 22 CF Montréal 18 9 5 59 59 49 New York 14 10 8 50 47 39 New York City FC 14 11 7 49 53 39 Orlando City 13 12 6 45 40 46 Cincinnati 11 8 12 45 56 50 Inter Miami CF 12 13 6 42 41 52 Columbus 9 7 15 42 41 36 Atlanta 10 12 10 40 46 50 Charlotte FC 12 17 2 38 38 48 New England 9 12 11 38 44 48 Chicago 9 15 8 35 35 45 Toronto FC 9 16 7 34 49 61 D.C. United 7 19 6 27 34 65

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 20 8 4 64 64 36 Austin FC 16 9 7 55 64 46 FC Dallas 13 8 11 50 46 35 Nashville 12 9 11 47 50 39 LA Galaxy 13 12 7 46 54 49 Portland 11 8 13 46 51 48 Minnesota United 13 13 6 45 46 49 Real Salt Lake 11 11 10 43 39 43 Vancouver 11 14 7 40 38 55 Seattle 12 16 3 39 44 42 Colorado 10 13 9 39 44 56 Sporting Kansas City 10 15 7 37 40 52 Houston 9 17 6 33 40 52 San Jose 7 15 10 31 48 67

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 17

New York City FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0, tie

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Chicago 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Nashville 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, September 18

Portland 1, Columbus 1, tie

Miami 3, D.C. United 2

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.