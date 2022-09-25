All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|55-22
|38-36
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|+1½
|5-5
|W-1
|43-32
|42-35
|Tampa Bay
|84
|68
|.553
|9½
|+½
|5-5
|L-1
|51-29
|33-39
|Baltimore
|79
|72
|.523
|14
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|44-33
|35-39
|Boston
|72
|79
|.477
|21
|11
|3-7
|L-4
|37-37
|35-42
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|85
|67
|.559
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|40-32
|45-35
|Chicago
|76
|76
|.500
|9
|7½
|3-7
|L-5
|35-42
|41-34
|Minnesota
|74
|78
|.487
|11
|9½
|2-8
|W-1
|44-33
|30-45
|Kansas City
|62
|90
|.408
|23
|21½
|5-5
|L-1
|38-42
|24-48
|Detroit
|59
|92
|.391
|25½
|24
|5-5
|W-2
|31-45
|28-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|50-23
|50-30
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|16
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|39-32
|44-36
|Los Angeles
|66
|86
|.434
|33½
|17½
|5-5
|L-1
|34-41
|32-45
|Texas
|65
|86
|.430
|34
|18
|4-6
|L-2
|32-44
|33-42
|Oakland
|56
|96
|.368
|43½
|27½
|5-5
|W-1
|26-50
|30-46
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|96
|57
|.627
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|50-26
|46-31
|z-Atlanta
|94
|58
|.618
|1½
|+10½
|6-4
|W-1
|52-26
|42-32
|Philadelphia
|83
|68
|.550
|12
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-33
|36-35
|Miami
|63
|89
|.414
|32½
|20½
|5-5
|W-2
|32-45
|31-44
|Washington
|52
|99
|.344
|43
|31
|3-7
|L-2
|24-50
|28-49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|89
|64
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|51-27
|38-37
|Milwaukee
|82
|70
|.539
|6½
|1½
|6-4
|W-4
|42-30
|40-40
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|22½
|17½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-44
|35-42
|Cincinnati
|59
|93
|.388
|29½
|24½
|3-7
|L-3
|30-47
|29-46
|Pittsburgh
|56
|96
|.368
|32½
|27½
|2-8
|W-1
|29-45
|27-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|105
|47
|.691
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|53-21
|52-26
|San Diego
|84
|68
|.553
|21
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-32
|44-36
|San Francisco
|74
|78
|.487
|31
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|39-36
|35-42
|Arizona
|71
|82
|.464
|34½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|40-40
|31-42
|Colorado
|65
|87
|.428
|40
|18½
|4-6
|L-1
|41-39
|24-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
Houston 11, Baltimore 10
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 2
San Diego 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.