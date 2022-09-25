Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/25 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 93 58 .616 _ _ 8-2 W-6 55-22 38-36
Toronto 85 67 .559 +1½ 5-5 W-1 43-32 42-35
Tampa Bay 84 68 .553 5-5 L-1 51-29 33-39
Baltimore 79 72 .523 14 4 5-5 L-1 44-33 35-39
Boston 72 79 .477 21 11 3-7 L-4 37-37 35-42
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 85 67 .559 _ _ 9-1 W-6 40-32 45-35
Chicago 76 76 .500 9 3-7 L-5 35-42 41-34
Minnesota 74 78 .487 11 2-8 W-1 44-33 30-45
Kansas City 62 90 .408 23 21½ 5-5 L-1 38-42 24-48
Detroit 59 92 .391 25½ 24 5-5 W-2 31-45 28-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 100 53 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-1 50-23 50-30
Seattle 83 68 .550 16 _ 4-6 W-1 39-32 44-36
Los Angeles 66 86 .434 33½ 17½ 5-5 L-1 34-41 32-45
Texas 65 86 .430 34 18 4-6 L-2 32-44 33-42
Oakland 56 96 .368 43½ 27½ 5-5 W-1 26-50 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 96 57 .627 _ _ 7-3 L-1 50-26 46-31
z-Atlanta 94 58 .618 +10½ 6-4 W-1 52-26 42-32
Philadelphia 83 68 .550 12 _ 4-6 L-1 47-33 36-35
Miami 63 89 .414 32½ 20½ 5-5 W-2 32-45 31-44
Washington 52 99 .344 43 31 3-7 L-2 24-50 28-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 89 64 .582 _ _ 5-5 L-1 51-27 38-37
Milwaukee 82 70 .539 6-4 W-4 42-30 40-40
Chicago 66 86 .434 22½ 17½ 6-4 L-1 31-44 35-42
Cincinnati 59 93 .388 29½ 24½ 3-7 L-3 30-47 29-46
Pittsburgh 56 96 .368 32½ 27½ 2-8 W-1 29-45 27-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 105 47 .691 _ _ 7-3 W-1 53-21 52-26
San Diego 84 68 .553 21 6-4 W-1 40-32 44-36
San Francisco 74 78 .487 31 6-4 L-1 39-36 35-42
Arizona 71 82 .464 34½ 13 3-7 W-1 40-40 31-42
Colorado 65 87 .428 40 18½ 4-6 L-1 41-39 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 5

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

Houston 11, Baltimore 10

Sunday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 6-3) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 11-11) at Boston (Seabold 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

Oakland 10, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 2

San Diego 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 2

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (Abbott 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.