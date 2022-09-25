Alexa
Auger-Aliassime, Sock cut Team World's deficit at Laver Cup

By Associated Press
2022/09/25 21:12
Team World's Jack Sock, left, and Felix Auger-Aliassime react during a match against Team Europe's Andy Murray, left, talks to Matteo Berrettini on fi...

Team Europe's Andy Murray reacts as he receives medical treatment during a match against Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day...

Team Europe's Andy Murray bleeds as he serves to Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at t...

Team Europe's Andy Murray falls after returning a ball to Team World's Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime on final day of the Laver Cup tennis tourna...

LONDON (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock came back to beat Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the last doubles match of the Laver Cup on Sunday, cutting Team World's deficit against Team Europe to 8-7.

Murray, who owns three Grand Slam titles, was treated by a trainer after cutting his right leg during the loss.

The three-day team competition founded by Roger Federer's management company was to wrap up with three remaining singles matches, including Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, heading right back out on court to face 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Victories are worth three points apiece Sunday; the first team to 13 will win.

Sock paired with fellow American Frances Tiafoe to beat Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday night in the last match of the 41-year-old Federer's career.

Djokovic won matches in both singles and doubles on Saturday in his first action since winning Wimbledon in July. That helped give Team Europe an 8-4 lead heading into Sunday.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports