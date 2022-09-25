Taipei Children’s Amusement Park to remain open until midnight for Nuit Blanche Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Children’s Amusement Park will hold a concert on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 1) and remain open until midnight as part of Nuit Blanche Taipei, an international art event to take place in Taipei's Shilin District from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the park will be free from 4 p.m. on Saturday, and visitors can enjoy the NT$100 (US$3.1) night pass deal that will allow night pass holders unlimited rides to 13 facilities in the park, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said in a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 21).

The "Children's Chill Daytime Nonstop Fun" concert will start at 4 p.m. at the plaza near the entrance on Saturday. Multiple groups of bands, YouTubers, singers, and DJs will take turns performing. Everyone is invited to experience the romantic feeling of riding the Ferris wheel under the stars and listening to the concert, the release said.

The amusement park will extend its operation until midnight on Saturday for the first time, and all the amusement facilities in the park will be colorfully lit during the night.

In addition, a flash mob fashion show will take place at the Tree Frog Plaza, and there will be dozens of booths selling creative handmade items, special commodities, light food, drinks, etc. around the plaza.

Nuit Blanche Taipei is divided into four exhibition areas, namely Taipei Performing Arts Center in Exhibition Area 1, Shilin Night Market in Exhibition Area 2, Shilin Residence Park in Exhibition Area 3, and Taipei Science & Art Park in Exhibition Area 4.

The new children's park is located in Exhibition Area 4. It is recommended that visitors take the Taipei MRT to Jiantan Station and leave the station via Exit 1 or Exit 3, take a leisurely stroll from Exhibition Area 1, while enjoying art performances, walk to the new children's park, or transfer to Erh-Le Route 1 or 2 (兒樂1號線、兒樂2號線) and other paid buses.

In addition, the one-way passenger service of the Taipei MRT Tamsui Xinyi Line from "Shilin Station and Jiantan Station" towards Taipei Station will be extended until 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. Passengers at both Jiantan Station and Shilin Station can take trains to Taipei Main Station, but passengers at each station along the way can only get off the trains and will not be allowed to enter the station to take a train. The train service interval is 20 minutes in principle, and the frequency will be adjusted according to demand, per the release.

For more information, contact either TRTC's 24-hour customer service hotline at (02) 218-12345 or the 1999 Taipei Citizen Hotline (Callers outside of Taipei, dial 02-27208889), or visit the company's website.