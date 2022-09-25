Alexa
Taiwan’s Taichung City to hold annual kitesurfing competition Oct. 15

Kitesufing experience lessons in the afternoon along with local food market

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/25 19:06
(Public Domain Pictures photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau will hold the annual kitesurfing competition on Daan Beach in Taichung City on Oct. 15 as part of the 2022 Daan sea tourism promotional activity.

The bureau said in a press release issued on Saturday (Sept. 24) that kitesurfing is an extreme sport and that the city is dedicated to its long-term promotion. The city government said it hopes to integrate marine sports with local fishing village life, inherit the spirit of the fishermen, and create new fun in sports tourism.

The bureau explained that kitesurfing is a wind-powered surface water sport that involves holding onto a hand-controlled kite and riding and gliding a surfboard across the water. The competition is divided into the two categories of "course racing" and "high jump performance.”

The course racing is not only about speed, but it also requires athletes to have the ability to turn quickly, while high jump performers are required to perform various difficult “jumping out of the sea” movements that require excellent kite and surfboard control techniques, the bureau said.

The Tourism Bureau also said that there will be a local food market and kite painting activities at the venue on the day of the event.

According to the bureau, there will be kitesurfing experience lessons in the afternoon led by professional instructors. The lesson will start with water safety education, progress towards basic kitesurfing knowledge, and then students will learn skills and kitesurf in shallow water, per the release.
