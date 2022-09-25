Three 7-11 customers winners of NT$10 million prize in Taiwan receipt lottery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Sept. 25), Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the receipt lottery for the months of July and August.



Shortly after winning numbers were announced, the dates and locations for the big winners in the bi-monthly lottery were also reported. According to UDN, the 7-11 Uni-President Corporation reported that three of its customers had receipts with the winning numbers for the NT$10 million (US$310,000) special prize.



One customer reportedly spent NT$49 on a daily-use product at the Zhengmin (正民) 7-11 store in Xindian, New Taipei. The second special prize winner purchased a drink for NT$49 at the Xibao (晞寶) 7-11 location in Daya District of Taichung. The third winner of the NT$10 million prize spent NT$300 on digital goods or services at the Dongjie (東捷) 7-11 location in Taitung City.

Additionally, another customer at 7-11 received the winning receipt number for the NT$2 million (US$62,000) grand prize. The grand prize winner spent NT$15 on a drink at the Dajin (大金) 7-11 location, also in Taichung’s Daya District.

Four other 7-11 customers also have winning receipts for the NT$1 million (US$31,000) prize that is reserved for those who collect cloud invoices using their smartphone.

The four cloud invoice NT$1 million winning receipts at 7-11 locations include the following: a purchase of a bread product for NT$43 in Zhubei (竹北), Hsinchu, a purchase of NT$49 worth of snacks and drinks at the Meiguang (美光) location in Taichung’s Houli District, a purchase of NT$59 on fresh food at the Qide (齊德) 7-11 store in Taipei’s Shilin District, and a customer at the Jinyi (進益) store in Xizhi, New Taipei, who spent NT$93 on printing services.

The 7-11 Uni-president company encourages customers to begin using the Open Point App on their phones to begin collecting cloud invoices. Those who do so will be eligible for the special cloud invoice prizes in addition to the regular prizes for the bi-monthly receipt lottery.

Not only are there special coupons and deals offered through the Open Point app (link in Mandarin), but it will also alert you automatically if you have a winning receipt.