New Taipei man fined over NT$1 million for illegally breeding dogs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man is facing a total fine of NT$1.14 million (US$36,000) for illegally breeding more than 50 pet dogs in his own factory, the New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said on Saturday night (Sept. 24).

A factory on Siyuan Road, Xinzhuang District was on fire on Saturday night, and the fire department helped recover many Pomeranians from the illegal breeding site.

Yang Shu-fang (楊淑方), director of the Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office, told CNA on Saturday night that the owner of the dogs, surnamed You (尤), was suspected of illegally breeding dogs in his own factory without registration. After investigation, he admitted breeding a total of 52 dogs. Among them, 17 dogs were sent away overnight to a pet store in Miaoli County, another two were sent to the hospital, and five were placed at the homes of relatives and friends, he added.

According to a press release issued by the office, after examining all the dogs, it was found that some dogs had no chips and pet registration, for which the owner was fined NT$3,000 (US$93) in accordance with Article 19 of the Animal Protection Act. Some dogs had not been vaccinated against rabies, so he was slapped with an additional NT$30,000 fine.

Six kinds of medicines for use on animals were found in the refrigerator on the third floor of the building, including Lincomycin, Penimycin, Polycalcium, and Ivermectin. You said the medicines were provided by an animal hospital. However, You is not qualified to practice as a veterinarian, and he was fined NT$100,000 for violating Article 30 of the

Veterinarian Act, and the drugs and paraphernalia used were confiscated.

In addition, most of the dogs barked hoarsely. The owner admitted to removing one side of their vocal cords because he was worried that their noises would bother neighbors. As the surgeries were performed for no medical purposes, and the evidence of illegality was compelling, You was fined NT$15,000 for violating Article 5 of the Animal Protection Act.

For illegally breeding dogs, he was fined NT$1 million according to Article 22 of the Animal Protection Act.



(New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)