Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

President Tsai expresses thanks to Taiwanese-Canadian Association

Tsai Ing-wen shows gratitude to TCA and Canada for their support of Taiwan

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/25 15:00
President Tsai addresses the TCA, Sept. 25. (YouTube, screen grab)

President Tsai addresses the TCA, Sept. 25. (YouTube, screen grab)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Sept. 25), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) addressed the annual conference of the Taiwanese-Canadian Association (TCA), according to a press release.

In the video shared online, Tsai, speaking Taiwanese, commented on developments in 2022 that increased bilateral ties between Taiwan and Canada. She thanked the TCA as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian people for everything they have done to strengthen Taiwan-Canada relations.

The President praised the association for the work they did to encourage Canada’s House of Commons to pass measures that called for Taiwan’s increased participation in international organizations, specifically the World Health Assembly (WHA), and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Justin Trudeau also made statements in support of Taiwan’s increased international participation.

Tsai observed that the year 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of Canadian missionary George Leslie Mackay’s first year in Taiwan. In addition to Mackay’s incredible contributions to medicine and education in Taiwan, Tsai noted that he was also a pioneer of friendly relations between Taiwan and Canada.

Tsai expressed her gratitude for the work that TCA does to promote Taiwan on the global stage, noting that lots of people have worked hard for many years to raise awareness of Taiwan. She observed that, thanks to their efforts, more and more people every year are speaking out in defense of Taiwan.

As Taiwan and Canada are both democratic countries with shared values, like freedom and human rights, Tsai hopes that the TCA will continue to help strengthen Taiwan-Canada relations, and keep pushing to “go global” in promoting recognition of Taiwan.
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwanese-Canadian Association
Taiwan-Canada relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese threat becomes a factor in Taiwan's election campaigns
Chinese threat becomes a factor in Taiwan's election campaigns
2022/09/16 02:02
Taiwan sends 3-member delegation to state funeral of Japan PM Abe
Taiwan sends 3-member delegation to state funeral of Japan PM Abe
2022/09/15 16:04
Taiwan’s MasterChef Junior champion cooks with president, mayoral candidate
Taiwan’s MasterChef Junior champion cooks with president, mayoral candidate
2022/09/11 17:10
Ex-VP cites humanitarian aid work with Vatican as proof Taiwan can help
Ex-VP cites humanitarian aid work with Vatican as proof Taiwan can help
2022/09/10 16:05
Taiwan's unpredictable 9-in-1 elections: KMT hens and a curiously popular president
Taiwan's unpredictable 9-in-1 elections: KMT hens and a curiously popular president
2022/09/10 10:13