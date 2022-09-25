President Tsai expresses thanks to Taiwanese-Canadian Association

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sunday (Sept. 25), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) addressed the annual conference of the Taiwanese-Canadian Association (TCA), according to a press release.



In the video shared online, Tsai, speaking Taiwanese, commented on developments in 2022 that increased bilateral ties between Taiwan and Canada. She thanked the TCA as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian people for everything they have done to strengthen Taiwan-Canada relations.

The President praised the association for the work they did to encourage Canada’s House of Commons to pass measures that called for Taiwan’s increased participation in international organizations, specifically the World Health Assembly (WHA), and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Justin Trudeau also made statements in support of Taiwan’s increased international participation.

Tsai observed that the year 2022 marks the 150th anniversary of Canadian missionary George Leslie Mackay’s first year in Taiwan. In addition to Mackay’s incredible contributions to medicine and education in Taiwan, Tsai noted that he was also a pioneer of friendly relations between Taiwan and Canada.

Tsai expressed her gratitude for the work that TCA does to promote Taiwan on the global stage, noting that lots of people have worked hard for many years to raise awareness of Taiwan. She observed that, thanks to their efforts, more and more people every year are speaking out in defense of Taiwan.

As Taiwan and Canada are both democratic countries with shared values, like freedom and human rights, Tsai hopes that the TCA will continue to help strengthen Taiwan-Canada relations, and keep pushing to “go global” in promoting recognition of Taiwan.