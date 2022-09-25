Taiwan adds 38,785 local COVID cases, 34 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 38,785 local COVID cases on Sunday (Sept. 25), 195 imported cases, and 34 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 2% from the same period last week.

No daily press briefings are held on weekends. The center posted the daily COVID tally on its website.

Local cases

Local cases included 18,046 males and 20,726 females, with the genders of 13 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 8,016 cases, followed by 5,028 in Taichung City, 4,370 in Taipei City, 4,098 in Taoyuan City, 3,733 in Kaohsiung City, 2,451 in Tainan City, 2,036 in Changhua County, 1,043 in Hsinchu County, 1,006 in Hsinchu City, 958 in Pingtung County, 953 in Yilan County, 853 in Miaoli County, 823 Yunlin County, 739 in Keelung City, 689 in Nantou County, 568 in Chiayi County, 476 in Hualien County, 370 in Chiayi City, 286 in Taitung County, 160 in Kinmen County, 108 in Penghu County, and 21 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 34 deaths announced on Sunday included 14 males and 20 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 32 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 27 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from August 21 to Sept. 22.

An unvaccinated man with diabetes in his 30s was the youngest death recorded today.

Imported cases

The 195 imported cases included 108 males and 87 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,250,051 cases, of which 6,216,234 were local and 33,763 were imported. So far, 10,828 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.