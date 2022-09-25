Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July and August announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Check out the uniform-invoice winning numbers for July and August 2022, as you might be a lucky winner.
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Sunday (Sept. 25) announced the uniform-invoice winning numbers for the July and August prizes on its website, and the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$310,000) Special Prize is 05701942.
The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 97718570.
The NT$200,000 First Prize winning numbers are 88400675, 73475574, and 53038222.
For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart above.
Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.
Uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for July and August 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):
|
Special Prize
|
05701942
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits of the Special Prize-winning number
|
Grand Prize
|
97718570
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits of the Grand Prize-winning number
|
First Prize
|
88400675
73475574
53038222
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers
|
Third Prize
|NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers
|
Sixth Prize
|NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers
|Regulations for Prize Money Claims
|