Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July and August announced

Winners of Special Prize will receive NT$10 million

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/25 14:00
Uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for July and August 2022 (<a href="https://www.etax.nat.gov.tw/etwmain/en/etw183w/etw183w2?id=182ae787e6200000ce49cd86bb9745af" target="_blank">Ministry of Finance</a> image) 

Uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for July and August 2022 (Ministry of Finance image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Check out the uniform-invoice winning numbers for July and August 2022, as you might be a lucky winner.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Sunday (Sept. 25) announced the uniform-invoice winning numbers for the July and August prizes on its website, and the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$310,000) Special Prize is 05701942.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 97718570.

The NT$200,000 First Prize winning numbers are 88400675, 73475574, and 53038222.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart above.

Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for July and August 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

05701942

NT$10 million for matching all the digits of the Special Prize-winning number

Grand Prize

97718570

NT$2 million for matching all the digits of the Grand Prize-winning number

First Prize

88400675

73475574

53038222

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers

Third Prize

 NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers

Sixth Prize

 NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any of the First Prize-winning numbers
Regulations for Prize Money Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any redemption locations from 2022/10/06 to 2023/01/05. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. Such a person that is entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at the redemption locations in order to receive the prize money. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  2. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. For winners of the third, second, first, grand or special prize, or one-million-dollar prize of cloud invoice Award, 20% withholding tax is levied on the prize.
  4. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  5. For more details, please check the Uniform Invoice Award Regulations.
  6. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, please call the Service Line:4128282.
  7. The winning numbers of the Cloud invoice Award for Months 07-08 of the year 2022 are announced on the eTax Portal on the website of the Ministry of Finance at http://invoice.etax.nat.gov.tw/.
receipt lottery for July & August 2022
uniform-invoice
winning numbers for July and August 2022
Ministry of Finance

