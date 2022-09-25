Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for July and August announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Check out the uniform-invoice winning numbers for July and August 2022, as you might be a lucky winner.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Sunday (Sept. 25) announced the uniform-invoice winning numbers for the July and August prizes on its website, and the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$310,000) Special Prize is 05701942.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 97718570.

The NT$200,000 First Prize winning numbers are 88400675, 73475574, and 53038222.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart above.

Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-invoice prize winning numbers for July and August 2022 (Source: Ministry of Finance):