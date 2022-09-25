Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's Kaohsiung hit with weekend power outages

Power outages struck Fengshan District Saturday, another hit Sanmin District Sunday morning

  137
By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/25 12:37
Apartments in Kaohsiung's Fengshan Dist. Sept. 29.  

Apartments in Kaohsiung's Fengshan Dist. Sept. 29.   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Sept. 24) at 9:55 p.m., thousands of residents in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山區) were suddenly without power due to a problem at the Wujia (五甲) Taipower station.

Despite restoring power late Saturday night in Fengshan District, nearby Sanmin District (三民區) suffered a power outage on Sunday morning at 9:53 a.m. The number of homes affected by the Sunday morning power outage was 1,483 households, reports UDN.

During the initial power outage on Saturday evening, 3,494 households in the area around Hsinlong St. (興隆街) were reportedly without power. ET Today reports that over 3,000 homes had their power restored before 10:30 p.m.

As for the Sunday morning outage, the affected households were in the neighborhood of Sanmin Park and Kaohsiung Municipal San Min Junior High School. Taipower technicians were quickly dispatched to repair the damaged MA No. 71 substation.

LTN reported at 11:43 a.m. that power had been successfully restored to over 1,000 of the homes.
power outage
Taipower

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan state-run utility Taipower unveils 10-year plan
Taiwan state-run utility Taipower unveils 10-year plan
2022/09/15 15:22
Taiwan ends purchases of Russian coal
Taiwan ends purchases of Russian coal
2022/08/25 16:53
Taiwan's Formosa 2 wind farm project adds 12 turbines
Taiwan's Formosa 2 wind farm project adds 12 turbines
2022/07/21 15:57
Taiwan electricity use surpasses 40 GW for first time
Taiwan electricity use surpasses 40 GW for first time
2022/07/21 13:28
Taiwan’s electricity price rises by 15% for largescale consumers
Taiwan’s electricity price rises by 15% for largescale consumers
2022/06/27 19:57