Taiwan's Kaohsiung hit with weekend power outages

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Sept. 24) at 9:55 p.m., thousands of residents in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山區) were suddenly without power due to a problem at the Wujia (五甲) Taipower station.

Despite restoring power late Saturday night in Fengshan District, nearby Sanmin District (三民區) suffered a power outage on Sunday morning at 9:53 a.m. The number of homes affected by the Sunday morning power outage was 1,483 households, reports UDN.

During the initial power outage on Saturday evening, 3,494 households in the area around Hsinlong St. (興隆街) were reportedly without power. ET Today reports that over 3,000 homes had their power restored before 10:30 p.m.



As for the Sunday morning outage, the affected households were in the neighborhood of Sanmin Park and Kaohsiung Municipal San Min Junior High School. Taipower technicians were quickly dispatched to repair the damaged MA No. 71 substation.

LTN reported at 11:43 a.m. that power had been successfully restored to over 1,000 of the homes.