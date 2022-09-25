US, Japanese legislators will visit Taiwan to observe November elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative delegations from the U.S. and Japan will be visiting Taiwan to observe the local elections slated for Nov. 26, according to a Taiwanese legislator overseeing a congressional committee on foreign affairs.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉), who is now serving as chairman of the Congressional Diplomacy and Strategy Consensus Committee at the Legislative Yuan, told LTN that there are members of the U.S. Congress and the Japanese Diet planning trips to Taiwan to observe the upcoming "nine-in-one" elections where voters will elect mayors, city councilors, representatives of local districts, and borough chiefs.

"There have been 28 U.S. congressional members in seven delegation teams visiting Taiwan this year and there are more to come," said Ho. Apart from the planned visits by foreign politicians, he added that some foreign business leaders also showed interest in visiting Taiwan to seek opportunities for investment and trade partnerships.

A day earlier, Ho flagged a fake news story run by New Taipei City-based Chuang Hua Times' (中華時報) Chinese branch, in which Political Warfare Bureau Director Chien Shih-wei's (簡士偉) business trip to the U.S. was painted by the report as having used taxpayers' money on shopping and fine dining. The Ministry of National Defense said on Saturday (Sept. 24) the news story carries false and misleading information.