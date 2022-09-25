China's Foreign Minister threatens violence against Taiwan before United Nations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Sept. 24) at the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) emphasized that China is prepared to use violence to achieve its long-held ambition of conquering Taiwan.

In his remarks to the U.N. General Assembly, Wang declared that China will take the “most forceful steps” to oppose Taiwan's independence and external influence supporting Taipei, reports The Hill.

Despite many other statements promoting international cooperation and peaceful dialogue, Wang Yi insisted that “true peace” across the Taiwan Strait is not possible unless Taipei submits to the control of Beijing.

Further emphasizing China’s aggressive position on the issue, Wang added that any attempts to obstruct China’s annexation of Taiwan will be “crushed by the wheels of history,” an expression which echoes Benito Mussolini’s call to war made in 1914, that “blood alone moves the wheels of history.”

Over the past week, Wang has made several other concerning statements about Taiwan, a peaceful democratic nation of 23 million people.

In a speech Thursday (Sept. 22), Wang Yi said that U.S. actions towards Taiwan, particularly the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, amount to “threat inflation.” He also suggested that other countries which engage in diplomatic and trade relations with Taiwan are “interfering” with, and “mollycoddling” Taiwan.

In his earlier remarks, Wang, who represents the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) abroad, referred to the idea of a free and autonomous Taiwan as a “grey rhino” that must be stopped.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) responded to Wang’s earlier remarks in a press release. MOFA rebuked Wang for issuing public threats against Taiwan and for “calling white black,” highlighting Wang’s hypocrisy of claiming to promote peace and cooperation, while consistently threatening violence towards Taiwan.

MOFA also emphasized that Taiwan has never been administered by the CCP, and their claim of historical ownership of the region is merely a pretext for them to use force to invade.

Taiwan’s MOFA thanked its allies for support in the face of aggression from Beijing. It urged all democratic nations to continue to support Taiwan as it strives for peace in the face of threats and antagonism from its much larger neighbor.