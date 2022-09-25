Baker throws 4 TDs, Southern Illinois tops North Dakota

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw four touchdown passes to lead Southern Illinois to a 34-17 win over North Dakota on Saturday as the Salukis showed no letdown after knocking off Northwestern a week earlier.

Southern Illinois (2-2) scored on all four drives in the first half to take a 24-10 lead. Baker found Jacob Garrett for an 8-yard touchdown to open the scoring. He also connected with D'Ante' Cox for a 67-yard touchdown and then 7 seconds before halftime hooked up with Avante Cox for an 8-yard score.

The Cox twins combined for 11 catches for 178 yards.

Baker, who was 21-of-37 passing for 289 yards, found Garrett for a 25-yard score and a 31-10 lead in the closing minute of the third quarter.

Tyler Hoosman ran for two touchdowns for the Fighting Hawks (2-2).

Southern Illinois defeated FBS-member Northwestern 31-24.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF