Sacred Heart ends Dartmouth's streak in overtime, 38-31

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Grant scored his third touchdown of the game in overtime and Ernest Howard followed with an interception as Sacred Heart defeated Dartmouth 38-31 on Saturday, ending the Big Green's 20-game nonconference win streak.

Dartmouth's streak had been the longest active one in the FCS.

Sacred Heart (2-2) came back from a 31-17 second-half deficit with Grant scoring twice including a 1-yarder with just over two minutes left in regulation.

After Grant's overtime touchdown, Ernest Howard cut in front of a Dartmouth receiver to pick off Nick Howard's fourth-down pass from the 5-yard line.

Dartmouth (1-1) took off to a 21-3 first-quarter lead that included 68- and 30-yard touchdown runs by Q Jones and Nick Howard and Howard's 35-yard TD pass to Jonny Barrett.

Marquez McCray had passing and rushing touchdowns to cut the Pioneers' deficit to 21-17 at halftime.

McCray finished 31 of 36 for 274 yards passing with an interception. Grant rushed for 103 yards on 20 carries.

Nick Howard rushed for 186 yards and two scores on 24 carries and passed for 120 yards and another TD with two interceptions. Jones had 158 yards rushing on 12 carries.

___

