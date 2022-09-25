Udinski's 5 TDs leads Richmond in 51-7 rout of Stony Brook

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw a career-high five touchdown passes and Richmond opened its Colonial Athletic Association schedule with a 51-7 rout of Stony Brook on Saturday.

Udinski was 35-of-42 passing for 357 yards with a pair of scoring throws to Leroy Henley and one each to Jasiah Williams, Savon Smith and Connor Deveney. Williams led Richmond (3-1, 1-0) with 10 catches for 112 yards.

Udinski threw a screen pass to Smith, who then got a block from Joe More and ran along the right sideline for a 60-yard touchdown that stretched the Spiders’ lead to 42-7 midway through the third quarter.

Daron Bryden connected with Khalil Newton for a 38-yard touchdown that gave Stony Brook (0-3, 0-2) a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

