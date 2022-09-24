NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona at Intrust Bank Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson Arena, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Nashville, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.