Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/24 22:00
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona at Intrust Bank Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson Arena, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Nashville, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Dallas at BOK Center, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.