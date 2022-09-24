Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/24 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 92 58 .613 _
Tampa Bay 84 67 .556
Toronto 84 67 .556
Baltimore 79 71 .527 13
Boston 72 78 .480 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 84 67 .556 _
Chicago 76 75 .503 8
Minnesota 73 78 .483 11
Kansas City 62 89 .411 22
Detroit 58 92 .387 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 53 .651 _
Seattle 82 68 .547 16
Los Angeles 66 85 .437 32½
Texas 65 85 .433 33
Oakland 55 96 .364 43½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 6, Houston 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Kansas City 5, Seattle 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.