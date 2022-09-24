American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|92
|58
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|84
|67
|.556
|8½
|Toronto
|84
|67
|.556
|8½
|Baltimore
|79
|71
|.527
|13
|Boston
|72
|78
|.480
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|76
|75
|.503
|8
|Minnesota
|73
|78
|.483
|11
|Kansas City
|62
|89
|.411
|22
|Detroit
|58
|92
|.387
|25½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|16
|Los Angeles
|66
|85
|.437
|32½
|Texas
|65
|85
|.433
|33
|Oakland
|55
|96
|.364
|43½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 6, Houston 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6
Kansas City 5, Seattle 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 6, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Oakland 2
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 10-9) at Baltimore (Voth 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-8) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 7-6) at Kansas City (Castillo 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 10-4) at Oakland (Sears 6-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:08 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.