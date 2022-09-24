NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 72 17 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Miami 2 0 0 1.000 62 45 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 40 54 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New England 1 1 0 .500 24 34 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 46 28 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Houston 0 1 1 .250 29 36 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 .250 20 44 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 Tennessee 0 2 0 .000 27 62 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 62 51 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 71 45 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 1 1 0 .500 32 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Las Vegas 0 2 0 .000 42 53 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 2 0 0 1.000 62 42 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Washington 1 1 0 .500 55 58 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 39 13 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 46 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 53 58 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Carolina 0 2 0 .000 40 45 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Chicago 1 1 0 .500 29 37 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Detroit 1 1 0 .500 71 65 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 34 33 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 30 31 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Arizona 1 1 0 .500 50 67 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Rams 1 1 0 .500 41 58 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 37 26 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 24 43 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.