Taiwan rescues 279 people from fraud rings in Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Saturday (Sept. 24) it had helped 279 victims of human trafficking and fraud rings return home from Cambodia since early last month, with 60 more waiting for a flight.

Over the past months, more than 4,600 Taiwanese had traveled to Cambodia but not returned, with about 300 estimated to have been lured to the poor Southeast Asian country with offers of high-paying jobs. Once arrived, they were forced to take part in telecom scam projects, and sometimes imprisoned, mistreated, and tortured.

The government set up a special taskforce on Aug. 8 to help Taiwanese citizens escape their captors in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand, CNA reported. The new group had also drawn up an emergency budget of NT$3 million ($94,300) for assistance to citizens who could not afford a flight home.

Once back in Taiwan, the victims could also turn to the police to request further assistance from relevant groups with housing, employment, and social problems. The CIB said it was working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) offices overseas, and with Taiwanese business groups and non-governmental organizations to help track down victims and prepare their return home.

