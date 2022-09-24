Alexa
Taiwan tracks 16 Chinese warplanes, 4 naval ships around country

BZK-005 drone, Y-8 ASW, Y-8 RECCE entered ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/24 19:55
A Shaanxi Y-8 RECCE. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 16 aircraft and four ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24).

One unmanned aerial reconnaissance vehicle (UAV RECCE) and two planes entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the ministry tweeted. The drone was a Harbin BZK-005, while the two planes were a Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine aircraft and a Y-8 RECCE tactical reconnaissance plane.

As a regular response, Taiwan’s military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, and issued radio warnings.
