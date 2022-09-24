Russia-Ukraine updates: 'Referendums' continue in Moscow-held regions

Voting in the so-called "referendums" in several regions of Ukraine under Russian occupation entered its second day on Saturday.

The "referendums" are a five-day process in which residents have been asked by Russia-installed authorities if they want to join the Russian Federation. In some cases, officials brought the ballots to apartment buildings accompanied by armed police.

On Tuesday, residents of the Russian-controlled regions will head to polling stations to cast their ballots.

The vote — condemned by Ukraine, Western leaders and the UN as a precursor to an illegal annexation — is taking place in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Large swaths of the pre-war population in these areas have already fled, and some of those who have remained behind have been banned from leaving occupied areas during the voting, Ukrainian officials said.

US President Joe Biden has called the so-called "referendums" a "sham" and vowed a "severe" response if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine.

Here's a roundup of other news in or concerning the war in Ukraine on September 24.

Russia striking dams to prevent Ukrainian advance, UK says

The UK's Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update on Saturday that Russian missiles hit two more dams in recent days, following the strike on the Karachunivske dam on September 15 that caused large scale damage in Kryvyi Rih.

The intelligence report said Russian forces are likely targeting dams in order to slow down the Ukrainian forces that "are advancing further downstream along both rivers" — the Siverskyy and Donets rivers.

The ministry said Russian commanders are "increasingly concerned" by Ukrainian advances, but that the attacks on the dams "are unlikely to have caused significant disruption to Ukrainian operations due to the distance between the damaged dams and the combat zones."

More Ukraine-related content on DW

A former adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Andrei Illarionov, told DW his thoughts regarding Putin's televised speech on September 21. During that address, Putin announced the "referendums" in the four occupied regions of Ukraine and made a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

Illiarionov said he sees the influence of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Putin's recent decisions.

ab/wd (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)