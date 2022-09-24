Ukraine MP calls Taiwan 'true friend,' China 'more dangerous' than Soviet Union

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukraine Parliamentarian Oleksandr Merezhko on Saturday (Sept. 24) said China, an ally of Ukraine’s enemy, is not a friend, while Taiwan has shown true friendship.

Merezhko, who chairs the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, compared China to the Soviet Union during an interview with Axios. He was quoted as saying, “I have experienced living in the Soviet Union for 20 years. I know what it’s like to live in a totalitarian state, which tramples human rights and undermines the world order.”

He added, “To me, China is exactly like that, like the Soviet Union but more dangerous.”

He told Axios that Beijing’s attempt to convince Europe that it supports sovereignty and the rule of law while it spreads Russian propaganda has failed. “Ukrainians aren't buying it,” he said.

He called China “a very cynical force” that has no regard for anything but its own interests, saying it has done nothing to stop Russia from invading Ukraine. Meanwhile, Merezhko was cited as saying Taiwan proved to be a “true friend” by implementing sanctions against Russia, providing material support to Ukraine, and having its parliament adopt a pro-Ukraine resolution.

On Aug. 17, the Ukrainian parliament founded a 15-member pro-Taiwan caucus headed by Merezhko in response to Taiwan’s support of Ukraine. CNA reported that the establishment of the caucus reflected a change in Ukraine’s political and social attitude, which used to be more pro-China.

A month later on Tuesday (Sept. 20), Merezhko responded to the fact that the caucus has yet to be announced by the parliament, which is the last step to its founding. He said the caucus was already established and operating regardless of the announcement.

Since China learned about the pro-Taiwan caucus, however, it has tried to pressure Merezhko through various indirect means. This showed just how much influence China has on Ukraine, he told CNA.

Ukraine joined the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), an international alliance of parliamentarians focusing on relations with China, on Sept. 13. The organization has over 200 members from about 30 countries.