Taiwan rebukes China foreign minister's remarks at US’ Asia Society

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) denounced several recent statements made by China Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) at the Asia Society in New York.

In a press release, MOFA first addressed U.S. State Secretary Anthony Blinken’s meeting with Wang on the margins of the 77th U.N. General Assembly in New York. According to the U.S. Department of State, Blinken emphasized the U.S.’ commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait during the meeting.

MOFA thanked U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden and Blinken, for using the bilateral and multilateral occasions at the UNGA to repeatedly reiterate their support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait within one short week.

It added that China’s recent provocations have resulted in Taiwan-related issues being highlighted during the UNGA, at which U.N. member states openly expressed support for Taiwan. Meanwhile, China attempted to use the event to justify its behavior, such as when Wang claimed that the U.S. is responsible for formulating a “groundless democracy versus authoritarianism narrative” during a speech given at the U.S. Asia Society.

Wang claimed that “the Taiwan issue is the core of China’s core interests,” and that the so-called "one-China principle" is not only “the basis of China-U.S. political relations’ basis” but “a publicly acknowledged, basic principle of international relations.” He said the U.S.’ “interference and mollycoddling” has contributed to the “breeding and spread” of pro-Taiwan independence ideas, which is a “gray rhino” that must be stopped.

In response, MOFA condemned Wang for “calling white black” and issuing a public threat. It cited the intensifying military gray zone tactics China has carried out around Taiwan, malicious cyber-attacks, and disinformation campaigns as the true root of security issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

MOFA highlighted the fact that not only has the Chinese Communist Party never ruled Taiwan, more importantly, Taiwan has developed into an internationally-lauded free democracy through the joint efforts of its people.

It added that, given the universally acknowledged status quo that neither Taiwan nor China belongs to each other, the idea of Taiwan having to seek independence is but an excuse for China to invade by force. China’s “one-China” claim, its misinterpretation of UN Resolution 2758, and its opposition of Taiwan’s international participation and foreign officials’ visit to Taiwan are also all evidence of China’s relentless attempt to look for such excuses.

Therefore, MOFA urged the international community to continue to support Taiwan, which is the true way to avoid a crisis.