US, European Council presidents warn against attempts to destabilize Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the 77th United Nations General Assembly, both the presidents of the U.S. and European Council, in addition to Taiwan’s allies, expressed their support for maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday (Sept. 21) the U.S. seeks to uphold peace and stability in the region. “We remain committed to our one China policy, which has helped prevent conflict for four decades, and we continue to oppose unilateral changes in the status quo by either side.”

He said while the U.S. does not seek conflict, nor asks other nations to choose between itself or any other country, it will be “unabashed” in promoting its vision of “a free, open, secure, and prosperous world.”

On Saturday (Sept. 24), European Council President Charles Michel spent much of his speech condemning Russia for invading Ukraine. He added in the second half of his address, “We want the emerging powers, including China, to participate sincerely in the collective efforts for peace and development.”

He said, “We advocate maritime security, we advocate stability in the Strait of Taiwan. We recognize the principle of one China, but we will not close our eyes to the violations of human rights, especially in Xinjiang and in Hong Kong.”

During the General Assembly, several of Taiwan’s allies voiced support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the U.N., including Paraguay, the Marshall Islands, Guatemala, Eswatini, Palau, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Belize, and Tuvalu. They urged the world’s nations to build an organization that does not condone exclusion and allow Taiwan’s contributions to benefit the international community.



European Council President Charles Michel tells China to "sincerely participate" in efforts for peace. (AP photo)