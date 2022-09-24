Taiwan reports 38,157 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 38,157 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Sept. 24), as well as 214 imported cases and 51 deaths, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a news release.

After falling to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8, infections increased again amid the spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant to reach 49,540 Wednesday (Sept. 14), the highest level since June. As the CECC estimated the pandemic would decline after late September, it decided to do away with the mandatory quarantine for arrivals in the country and with other restrictions beginning Oct. 13.

Saturday's new local cases included 17,596 males and 20,541 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 7,844, followed by Taichung City with 4,742 cases, and Taipei City with 4,36. Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Changhua, and Hsinchu County each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 41 newly reported deaths were 29 male and 22 female local cases aged between 40 and 99, including 48 suffering from chronic diseases and 43 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between May 29 and Sept. 21, and passed away between June 4 and Sept. 21.

The 214 new imported cases included 118 males and 96 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 24 and Sept. 23. Vietnam was the place of origin for the largest group of imported cases, 16, but for 167 of the arrivals, the country of origin had not been determined yet, the CECC said.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 6,211,093 COVID cases, including 6,177,470 domestic cases and 33,569 imported ones. The 10,794 fatalities include 10,778 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,262 deaths, Taipei City 1,207, Taichung City 1,095, and Kaohsiung City 1,009.

