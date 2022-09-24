Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McCutchen passes 1,000 career RBIs as Brewers beat Reds 5-3

By Associated Press
2022/09/24 10:16
Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits an RBI-force out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday...
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, top, forces out Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds, bottom, as he throws to first base to turn a double play during the si...
CORRECTS TO FIRST INNING NOT SECOND INNING - Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer watches his two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game agains...
Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias slides into home plate as he scores a run on a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino during the second inn...
Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. ...
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India scores a run on a double by Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Ci...

Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits an RBI-force out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday...

Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong, top, forces out Cincinnati Reds' Matt Reynolds, bottom, as he throws to first base to turn a double play during the si...

CORRECTS TO FIRST INNING NOT SECOND INNING - Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer watches his two-run double during the first inning of a baseball game agains...

Milwaukee Brewers' Luis Urias slides into home plate as he scores a run on a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds' Aristides Aquino during the second inn...

Milwaukee Brewers' Victor Caratini hits a double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, Sept. ...

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India scores a run on a double by Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Ci...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs, passing 1,000 RBIs for his career, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Friday night.

McCutchen put the Brewers ahead to stay when he drove in Rowdy Tellez with a fielder's choice in the fifth inning. The five-time All-Star made it 5-2 with a two-run double in the seventh, running his total to 1,002 RBIs.

Milwaukee (81-70) earned its third consecutive win. Heading into the day, the Brewers trailed Philadelphia by 2 1/2 games for the third NL wild card.

Luis Perdomo (3-0), Milwaukee’s second pitcher, tossed 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. Matt Bush surrendered an unearned run in the eighth before Devin Williams got four outs for his 14th save. Williams fanned the side in the ninth.