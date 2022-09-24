Friday's Major League Linescores

|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|50x
|—
|6
|9
|0
Urquidy, Abreu (6), Neris (7), Smith (7), Maton (8) and Maldonado; Kremer, and Rutschman. W_Kremer 8-5. L_Urquidy 13-8. HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (12).
___
|Boston
|100
|003
|000
|—
|4
|7
|3
|New York
|001
|030
|01x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Hill, Kelly (6), Ort (7), Strahm (8) and McGuire; Cole, Marinaccio (7), Loáisiga (8) and Trevino. W_Loáisiga 2-3. L_Strahm 3-4. HRs_Boston, Pham (17), Verdugo (10). New York, Hicks (8).
___
|Chicago
|020
|003
|010
|—
|6
|10
|3
|Pittsburgh
|112
|000
|100
|—
|5
|6
|0
Assad, Rucker (5), Rodríguez (7), Uelmen (9) and Higgins; Wilson, Crowe (6), Bañuelos (6), Ramirez (8), De Jong (9) and Collins. W_Rodríguez 2-0. L_Ramirez 1-1. Sv_Uelmen (1). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (24). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (17), B.Reynolds (25).
___
|Milwaukee
|020
|010
|200
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|7
|1
Lauer, Perdomo (3), Boxberger (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (8) and Caratini; Cessa, F.Cruz (5), B.Farmer (7), Gibaut (8), Strickland (9) and Robinson, Romine. W_Perdomo 3-0. L_Cessa 4-4. Sv_D.Williams (14).
___
|Washington
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Miami
|100
|003
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Gray, Machado (7), M.Thompson (7), Cishek (8) and Adams; Garrett, Bleier (7), Brazoban (8), Floro (9) and Fortes. W_Garrett 3-6. L_Gray 7-10. Sv_Floro (6). HRs_Washington, Thomas (17).