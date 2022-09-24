Capsules from the 2nd session of Presidents Cup matches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Adam Scott and Cameron Davis, International, 2 and 1.

Thomas holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fourth and Spieth hustled over to snatch his ball from the cup, and the Americans were on their way. They moved to 3 up through eight holes with Spieth's bunker shot to 2 feet. The match stayed that way until the par-3 14th when Thomas hit 6-iron that rolled inches away from the cup for a birdie. On the next hole, Thomas hit into the stream and Spieth was headed there when his ball crashed off the rocks and went over the green. He chipped 15 feet by the cup and made the par putt to keep a 3-up lead, and it was over two holes later.

___

Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz, International, halved with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States.

This was a tight match with big putts, especially the 80-foot eagle putt by Burns on the par-5 seventh hole. Munoz answered with a birdie, only for Burns to make a 15-foot birdie on the ninth and stuff a 178-yard shot into 3 feet for birdie at No. 10 for a 2-up lead. This match was so entertaining that players from each team made birdie on 10 consecutive holes, with Im matching U.S. birdies on the 14th and 15th. Munoz made par on the 17th to square the match. On the final hole, Scheffler's 10-foot birdie for the win hung on the lip.

___

Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, International, halved with Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young, United States.

This was the only match where the International team had a lead, but not by much. The team traded 1-up leads on the front nine. Pereira made a 5-foot birdie on No. 10 for a 1-up lead, and the Americans tied it on the par-3 14th when the International side made bogey. It stayed that way the rest of the way. On the final hole, the best birdie chance came from Young, and he missed his 25-foot putt to the right of the hole.

___

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim, International, 3 and 2.

Cantlay and Schauffele not only are 2-0 this week, they have played only 29 holes in two matches. This one ended on the 16th hole, and it could have ended sooner. The Americans won four straight holes for a 5-up lead through eight holes, and they were assured of at least a halve on the 13th hole. The International team won the next two holes with birdies, but matching birdies on the 16th ended the match.

___

Billy Horschel and Max Homa, United States, def. Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith, International, 1 up.

The first Canadian pairing in Presidents Cup history gave the U.S. rookies all they could handle. The Americans never trailed and led 2 up through 10 holes, only for Conners to birdie the 11th and 13th to tie the match. Horschel made a key birdie on the par-5 16th with Pendrith in close for birdie. Homa took care of the rest. He made a 12-foot birdie on the 17th for a 1-up lead, and after Pendrith made a 15-footer for birdie on the 18th, Homa matched it from 12 feet for the win.

___

