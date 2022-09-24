New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|83.54
|83.92
|78.04
|78.74 Down 4.75
|Nov
|83.15
|83.45
|77.64
|78.25 Down 4.78
|Dec
|82.32
|82.63
|77.00
|77.53 Down 4.74
|Jan
|81.58
|81.70
|76.28
|76.73 Down 4.60
|Feb
|80.80
|80.82
|75.57
|75.95 Down 4.44
|Mar
|79.00
|79.16
|74.97
|75.22 Down 4.29
|Apr
|78.50
|78.88
|74.34
|74.54 Down 4.16
|May
|78.22
|78.22
|73.58
|73.88 Down 4.06
|Jun
|77.07
|77.18
|73.13
|73.27 Down 3.94
|Jul
|76.30
|76.38
|72.52
|72.70 Down 3.82
|Aug
|75.74
|75.74
|72.03
|72.16 Down 3.70
|Sep
|72.33
|72.33
|71.66
|71.66 Down 3.58
|Oct
|70.78
|71.21
|70.78
|71.21 Down 3.47
|Nov
|74.42
|74.55
|70.54
|70.77 Down 3.38
|Dec
|70.38
|70.38
|70.00
|70.29 Down 3.28
|Jan
|69.82 Down 3.19
|Feb
|70.96
|70.96
|69.38
|69.38 Down 3.10
|Mar
|68.97 Down 3.01
|Apr
|68.57 Down 2.93
|May
|71.01
|71.01
|68.08
|68.17 Down 2.86
|Jun
|69.90
|69.90
|67.75
|67.75 Down 2.79
|Jul
|68.00
|68.00
|67.36
|67.36 Down 2.73
|Aug
|68.19
|68.19
|67.00
|67.00 Down 2.66
|Sep
|66.67 Down 2.59
|Oct
|66.39 Down 2.53
|Nov
|68.80
|68.80
|66.00
|66.10 Down 2.46
|Dec
|66.00
|66.00
|65.74
|65.74 Down 2.39
|Jan
|65.40 Down 2.35
|Feb
|65.07 Down 2.30
|Mar
|64.77 Down 2.24
|Apr
|64.50 Down 2.19
|May
|66.26
|66.26
|64.17
|64.23 Down 2.15
|Jun
|63.92 Down 2.11
|Jul
|63.63 Down 2.08
|Aug
|63.38 Down 2.04
|Sep
|63.15 Down 1.99
|Oct
|62.95 Down 1.95
|Nov
|64.00
|64.00
|62.70
|62.74 Down 1.92
|Dec
|62.44 Down 1.90
|Jan
|62.15 Down 1.89
|Feb
|61.84 Down 1.88
|Mar
|61.56 Down 1.87
|Apr
|61.36 Down 1.85
|May
|61.25
|61.25
|61.20
|61.20 Down 1.83
|Jun
|61.02 Down 1.81
|Jul
|60.78 Down 1.78
|Aug
|60.62 Down 1.75
|Sep
|60.48 Down 1.72
|Oct
|60.32 Down 1.70
|Nov
|61.10
|61.10
|60.15
|60.15 Down 1.67
|Dec
|59.91 Down 1.65
|Jan
|59.59 Down 1.64
|Feb
|59.42 Down 1.62
|Mar
|59.27 Down 1.60
|Apr
|59.06 Down 1.59
|May
|58.88 Down 1.57
|Jun
|58.66 Down 1.55
|Jul
|58.47 Down 1.54
|Aug
|58.30 Down 1.52
|Sep
|58.14 Down 1.50
|Oct
|58.07 Down 1.49
|Nov
|58.99
|58.99
|57.96
|57.96 Down 1.47
|Dec
|57.77 Down 1.47
|Jan
|57.45 Down 1.48
|Feb
|57.23 Down 1.48
|Mar
|57.10 Down 1.48
|Apr
|56.92 Down 1.48
|May
|56.81 Down 1.49
|Jun
|56.74 Down 1.49
|Jul
|56.57 Down 1.49
|Aug
|56.44 Down 1.49
|Sep
|56.26 Down 1.50
|Oct
|56.10 Down 1.50
|Nov
|55.96 Down 1.50
|Dec
|55.78 Down 1.50
|Jan
|55.60 Down 1.50
|Feb
|55.42 Down 1.51
|Mar
|55.24 Down 1.52
|Apr
|55.05 Down 1.53
|May
|54.86 Down 1.54
|Jun
|54.71 Down 1.55
|Jul
|54.56 Down 1.56
|Aug
|54.39 Down 1.58
|Sep
|54.24 Down 1.59
|Oct
|54.10 Down 1.59
|Nov
|53.96 Down 1.60
|Dec
|53.79 Down 1.60
|Jan
|53.63 Down 1.60
|Feb
|53.49 Down 1.60
|Mar
|53.33 Down 1.60
|Apr
|53.19 Down 1.60
|May
|53.04 Down 1.60
|Jun
|52.91 Down 1.60
|Jul
|52.79 Down 1.60
|Aug
|52.67 Down 1.60
|Sep
|52.55 Down 1.60
|Oct
|52.42 Down 1.60
|Nov
|52.29 Down 1.60
|Dec
|52.20 Down 1.60
|Jan
|52.10 Down 1.60
|Feb
|52.01 Down 1.60
|Mar
|51.92 Down 1.60
|Apr
|51.84 Down 1.60
|May
|51.74 Down 1.60
|Jun
|51.66 Down 1.60
|Jul
|51.59 Down 1.60
|Aug
|51.51 Down 1.60
|Sep
|51.44 Down 1.60
|Oct
|51.37 Down 1.60
|Nov
|51.29 Down 1.60
|Dec
|51.26 Down 1.60
|Jan
|51.23 Down 1.60
|Feb
|51.21 Down 1.60
|Mar
|51.19 Down 1.60
|Apr
|51.16 Down 1.60
|May
|51.11 Down 1.60
|Jun
|51.05 Down 1.60
|Jul
|50.99 Down 1.60
|Aug
|50.92 Down 1.60
|Sep
|50.86 Down 1.60
|Oct
|50.80 Down 1.60
|Nov
|50.74 Down 1.60
|Dec
|50.67 Down 1.60
|Jan
|50.61 Down 1.60