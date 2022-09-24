Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/09/24 03:19
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 83.54 83.92 78.04 78.74 Down 4.75
Nov 83.15 83.45 77.64 78.25 Down 4.78
Dec 82.32 82.63 77.00 77.53 Down 4.74
Jan 81.58 81.70 76.28 76.73 Down 4.60
Feb 80.80 80.82 75.57 75.95 Down 4.44
Mar 79.00 79.16 74.97 75.22 Down 4.29
Apr 78.50 78.88 74.34 74.54 Down 4.16
May 78.22 78.22 73.58 73.88 Down 4.06
Jun 77.07 77.18 73.13 73.27 Down 3.94
Jul 76.30 76.38 72.52 72.70 Down 3.82
Aug 75.74 75.74 72.03 72.16 Down 3.70
Sep 72.33 72.33 71.66 71.66 Down 3.58
Oct 70.78 71.21 70.78 71.21 Down 3.47
Nov 74.42 74.55 70.54 70.77 Down 3.38
Dec 70.38 70.38 70.00 70.29 Down 3.28
Jan 69.82 Down 3.19
Feb 70.96 70.96 69.38 69.38 Down 3.10
Mar 68.97 Down 3.01
Apr 68.57 Down 2.93
May 71.01 71.01 68.08 68.17 Down 2.86
Jun 69.90 69.90 67.75 67.75 Down 2.79
Jul 68.00 68.00 67.36 67.36 Down 2.73
Aug 68.19 68.19 67.00 67.00 Down 2.66
Sep 66.67 Down 2.59
Oct 66.39 Down 2.53
Nov 68.80 68.80 66.00 66.10 Down 2.46
Dec 66.00 66.00 65.74 65.74 Down 2.39
Jan 65.40 Down 2.35
Feb 65.07 Down 2.30
Mar 64.77 Down 2.24
Apr 64.50 Down 2.19
May 66.26 66.26 64.17 64.23 Down 2.15
Jun 63.92 Down 2.11
Jul 63.63 Down 2.08
Aug 63.38 Down 2.04
Sep 63.15 Down 1.99
Oct 62.95 Down 1.95
Nov 64.00 64.00 62.70 62.74 Down 1.92
Dec 62.44 Down 1.90
Jan 62.15 Down 1.89
Feb 61.84 Down 1.88
Mar 61.56 Down 1.87
Apr 61.36 Down 1.85
May 61.25 61.25 61.20 61.20 Down 1.83
Jun 61.02 Down 1.81
Jul 60.78 Down 1.78
Aug 60.62 Down 1.75
Sep 60.48 Down 1.72
Oct 60.32 Down 1.70
Nov 61.10 61.10 60.15 60.15 Down 1.67
Dec 59.91 Down 1.65
Jan 59.59 Down 1.64
Feb 59.42 Down 1.62
Mar 59.27 Down 1.60
Apr 59.06 Down 1.59
May 58.88 Down 1.57
Jun 58.66 Down 1.55
Jul 58.47 Down 1.54
Aug 58.30 Down 1.52
Sep 58.14 Down 1.50
Oct 58.07 Down 1.49
Nov 58.99 58.99 57.96 57.96 Down 1.47
Dec 57.77 Down 1.47
Jan 57.45 Down 1.48
Feb 57.23 Down 1.48
Mar 57.10 Down 1.48
Apr 56.92 Down 1.48
May 56.81 Down 1.49
Jun 56.74 Down 1.49
Jul 56.57 Down 1.49
Aug 56.44 Down 1.49
Sep 56.26 Down 1.50
Oct 56.10 Down 1.50
Nov 55.96 Down 1.50
Dec 55.78 Down 1.50
Jan 55.60 Down 1.50
Feb 55.42 Down 1.51
Mar 55.24 Down 1.52
Apr 55.05 Down 1.53
May 54.86 Down 1.54
Jun 54.71 Down 1.55
Jul 54.56 Down 1.56
Aug 54.39 Down 1.58
Sep 54.24 Down 1.59
Oct 54.10 Down 1.59
Nov 53.96 Down 1.60
Dec 53.79 Down 1.60
Jan 53.63 Down 1.60
Feb 53.49 Down 1.60
Mar 53.33 Down 1.60
Apr 53.19 Down 1.60
May 53.04 Down 1.60
Jun 52.91 Down 1.60
Jul 52.79 Down 1.60
Aug 52.67 Down 1.60
Sep 52.55 Down 1.60
Oct 52.42 Down 1.60
Nov 52.29 Down 1.60
Dec 52.20 Down 1.60
Jan 52.10 Down 1.60
Feb 52.01 Down 1.60
Mar 51.92 Down 1.60
Apr 51.84 Down 1.60
May 51.74 Down 1.60
Jun 51.66 Down 1.60
Jul 51.59 Down 1.60
Aug 51.51 Down 1.60
Sep 51.44 Down 1.60
Oct 51.37 Down 1.60
Nov 51.29 Down 1.60
Dec 51.26 Down 1.60
Jan 51.23 Down 1.60
Feb 51.21 Down 1.60
Mar 51.19 Down 1.60
Apr 51.16 Down 1.60
May 51.11 Down 1.60
Jun 51.05 Down 1.60
Jul 50.99 Down 1.60
Aug 50.92 Down 1.60
Sep 50.86 Down 1.60
Oct 50.80 Down 1.60
Nov 50.74 Down 1.60
Dec 50.67 Down 1.60
Jan 50.61 Down 1.60