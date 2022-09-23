NHL Preseason Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Arizona at Intrust Bank Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Arizona at Tucson Arena, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Nashville, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.