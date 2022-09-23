Wet outfield delays toss at India-Australia 2nd T20

NAGPUR, India (AP) — A wet outfield delayed the toss for the second Twenty20 game between India and Australia on Friday.

Heavy rain during the week in Nagpur stopped Friday but the outfield did not dry up in time for the game to start as scheduled at 7 p.m. local time.

The toss was initially delayed by 30 minutes before being delayed further with a planned pitch inspection by the umpires at 8 p.m. local time (1430 GMT).

If the game starts, the number of overs is set to be reduced.

Australia leads the three-match T20 series 1-0 after winning a high-scoring opener in Mohali by four wickets.

___

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports