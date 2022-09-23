Iran: German government condemns Mahsa Amini's death

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday condemned the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in Iran.

Amini had been arrested for allegedly wearing a headscarf in an "improper" way, and died after collapsing at a police station.

What did Scholz say?

Scholz called Amini's death "terrible, and added he was "saddened" by the deaths of "courageous women" during the protests, after dozens were reported killed in clashes with police.

"No matter where in the world: women must be able to live a self-determined life — without having to fear for their lives."

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit called for a "swift and immediate investigation into [Amini's] death."

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Berlin was discussing a joint approach to the issue with EU partners, without giving further details.

Government-backed counterrallies

Amid the ongoing protests over Amini's death in police custody, thousands demonstrated across Iran at pro-hijab counterrallies backed by the government in Tehran.

"The great demonstration of the Iranian people condemning the conspirators and the sacrileges against religion took place today," said Iran's state Mehr news agency, praising the counterprotesters.

Iran's military has warned against participating in "illegal gatherings," and the secret service said it would "not allow enemies to use the situation," according to Iranian state media.

Also on Friday, Iranian authorities blocked access to social media platforms Instagram and WhatsApp.

Iranian state TV suggested the death toll from clashes between police and protesters could be as high as 26. The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran has put the figure at 36.

sdi/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa, Lusa)