2 Russians, 2 Chinese reach Pan Pacific Open semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/09/23 22:06
Liudmila Samsonova of Russia serves against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during a singles quarterfinal match in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at...
Garbine Muguruza of Spain returns a shot against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia during a singles quarterfinal match in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tourn...
Zhang Shuai of China returns a shot against Petra Martic of Croatia during a single's quarterfinal match in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at ...
Zheng Qinwen of China reacts after scoring a point against Claire Liu of the U.S. during a singles quarterfinal match in the Pan Pacific Open tennis t...
Zheng Qinwen, right, of China and Claire Liu, left, of the U.S. walk to play during a singles quarterfinal match in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tourna...
Veronika Kudermetova of Russia returns a shot against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil during a single's quarterfinal match in the Pan Pacific Open tenni...

TOKYO (AP) — Two players from Russia and two from China advanced to the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open on Friday.

Liudmila Samsonova eliminated 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and will next face Zhang Shuai. Zhang defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-2.

Samsonova also beat current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the first round.

“I’m still working on my technique but most of all my mental game,” Samsonova said. “I think I’ve grown up on that part and my team has been amazing. They’ve really helped me to improve.”

Veronika Kudermetova, the highest seeded player remaining at No. 4, beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8), 6-1 to advance. She will take on 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

Zheng defeated American player Claire Liu 6-4, 7-5.

