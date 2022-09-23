Pakistan chooses to field in 3rd T20 against England

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to field in the third Twenty20 international against England on Friday.

Pakistan leveled the seven-match series 1-1 with an emphatic 10-wicket victory on Thursday. Captain Babar Azam scored his second T20 hundred and Mohammad Rizwan made an unbeaten 88 in a record-breaking double century stand for the first wicket as Pakistan cruised to 203-0.

Friday’s game will be played on the same wicket where England won the series opener by six wickets.

England awarded a T20 debut to 23-year-old Surrey batter Will Jacks, who replaced rested Alex Hales.

England also brought in fast bowlers Mark Wood and Reece Topley after both left-arm pace bowlers Luke Wood and David Willey struggled in the second match.

Pakistan retained the same team which won on Thursday.

The series is preparation for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani.

