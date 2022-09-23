Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/23 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
z-New York 91 58 .611 _
Toronto 84 66 .560
Tampa Bay 83 67 .553
Baltimore 78 71 .523 13
Boston 72 77 .483 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 83 67 .553 _
Chicago 76 74 .507 7
Minnesota 73 77 .487 10
Kansas City 61 89 .407 22
Detroit 57 92 .383 25½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 99 52 .656 _
Seattle 82 67 .550 16
Texas 65 84 .436 33
Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½
Oakland 55 95 .367 43½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.