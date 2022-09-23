American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|83
|67
|.553
|8½
|Baltimore
|78
|71
|.523
|13
|Boston
|72
|77
|.483
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|83
|67
|.553
|_
|Chicago
|76
|74
|.507
|7
|Minnesota
|73
|77
|.487
|10
|Kansas City
|61
|89
|.407
|22
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|99
|52
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|82
|67
|.550
|16
|Texas
|65
|84
|.436
|33
|Los Angeles
|65
|85
|.433
|33½
|Oakland
|55
|95
|.367
|43½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.