By Associated Press
2022/09/23 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 91 58 .611 _ _ 8-2 W-4 53-22 38-36
Toronto 84 66 .560 +1½ 5-5 L-2 43-32 41-34
Tampa Bay 83 67 .553 4-6 W-1 50-28 33-39
Baltimore 78 71 .523 13 4 5-5 W-2 43-32 35-39
Boston 72 77 .483 19 10 5-5 L-2 37-37 35-40
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 83 67 .553 _ _ 8-2 W-4 40-32 43-35
Chicago 76 74 .507 7 4-6 L-3 35-40 41-34
Minnesota 73 77 .487 10 3-7 L-4 43-32 30-45
Kansas City 61 89 .407 22 21½ 5-5 W-3 37-41 24-48
Detroit 57 92 .383 25½ 25 3-7 L-1 31-45 26-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 99 52 .656 _ _ 8-2 L-1 50-23 49-29
Seattle 82 67 .550 16 _ 4-6 W-1 39-32 43-35
Texas 65 84 .436 33 17 5-5 W-2 32-42 33-42
Los Angeles 65 85 .433 33½ 17½ 4-6 L-2 34-41 31-44
Oakland 55 95 .367 43½ 27½ 5-5 L-1 25-49 30-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 95 56 .629 _ _ 6-4 L-1 50-26 45-30
z-Atlanta 93 57 .620 +10½ 6-4 L-2 52-26 41-31
Philadelphia 82 67 .550 12 _ 5-5 W-2 46-32 36-35
Miami 61 89 .407 33½ 21½ 4-6 L-2 30-45 31-44
Washington 52 97 .349 42 30 3-7 W-1 24-50 28-47
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 88 63 .583 _ _ 5-5 W-1 51-27 37-36
Milwaukee 80 70 .533 6-4 W-2 42-30 38-40
Chicago 65 85 .433 22½ 17½ 7-3 W-3 31-44 34-41
Cincinnati 59 91 .393 28½ 23½ 3-7 L-1 30-45 29-46
Pittsburgh 55 95 .367 32½ 27½ 3-7 L-7 28-44 27-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 104 46 .693 _ _ 7-3 W-1 52-20 52-26
San Diego 83 67 .553 21 6-4 L-1 40-32 43-35
San Francisco 73 77 .487 31 6-4 W-4 39-36 34-41
Arizona 70 81 .464 34½ 13 4-6 L-1 39-39 31-42
Colorado 64 86 .427 40 18½ 3-7 L-4 40-38 24-48

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.