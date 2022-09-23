All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|91
|58
|.611
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|53-22
|38-36
|Toronto
|84
|66
|.560
|7½
|+1½
|5-5
|L-2
|43-32
|41-34
|Tampa Bay
|83
|67
|.553
|8½
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|50-28
|33-39
|Baltimore
|78
|71
|.523
|13
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|43-32
|35-39
|Boston
|72
|77
|.483
|19
|10
|5-5
|L-2
|37-37
|35-40
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|83
|67
|.553
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|40-32
|43-35
|Chicago
|76
|74
|.507
|7
|6½
|4-6
|L-3
|35-40
|41-34
|Minnesota
|73
|77
|.487
|10
|9½
|3-7
|L-4
|43-32
|30-45
|Kansas City
|61
|89
|.407
|22
|21½
|5-5
|W-3
|37-41
|24-48
|Detroit
|57
|92
|.383
|25½
|25
|3-7
|L-1
|31-45
|26-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|99
|52
|.656
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|50-23
|49-29
|Seattle
|82
|67
|.550
|16
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|39-32
|43-35
|Texas
|65
|84
|.436
|33
|17
|5-5
|W-2
|32-42
|33-42
|Los Angeles
|65
|85
|.433
|33½
|17½
|4-6
|L-2
|34-41
|31-44
|Oakland
|55
|95
|.367
|43½
|27½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-49
|30-46
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-New York
|95
|56
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|50-26
|45-30
|z-Atlanta
|93
|57
|.620
|1½
|+10½
|6-4
|L-2
|52-26
|41-31
|Philadelphia
|82
|67
|.550
|12
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|46-32
|36-35
|Miami
|61
|89
|.407
|33½
|21½
|4-6
|L-2
|30-45
|31-44
|Washington
|52
|97
|.349
|42
|30
|3-7
|W-1
|24-50
|28-47
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|88
|63
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|51-27
|37-36
|Milwaukee
|80
|70
|.533
|7½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|42-30
|38-40
|Chicago
|65
|85
|.433
|22½
|17½
|7-3
|W-3
|31-44
|34-41
|Cincinnati
|59
|91
|.393
|28½
|23½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-45
|29-46
|Pittsburgh
|55
|95
|.367
|32½
|27½
|3-7
|L-7
|28-44
|27-51
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|104
|46
|.693
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-20
|52-26
|San Diego
|83
|67
|.553
|21
|+½
|6-4
|L-1
|40-32
|43-35
|San Francisco
|73
|77
|.487
|31
|9½
|6-4
|W-4
|39-36
|34-41
|Arizona
|70
|81
|.464
|34½
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|39-39
|31-42
|Colorado
|64
|86
|.427
|40
|18½
|3-7
|L-4
|40-38
|24-48
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 9, Oakland 5
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
___
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.