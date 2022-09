Friday At Arenes de Metz Metz, France Purse: €534,555 Surface: Hardcourt indoor METZ, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Moselle Open at Arenes de Metz (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Lorenzo Sonego (18), Italy, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-4, 6-4.