Blockbuster enters the area-the first round IDO of the world's first Web3 ecological exchange BIB is starting

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 23 September 2022 - Web3 era has given birth to a new business model. On the eve of the change, BIB Exchange, an innovative trading platform in the Web3, was laid out in depth. A double ecological circulation system of "Exchange +Web3" was built based on the concept of Web3 to empower the platform currency BIB. Under its strategic layout, BIB provides value support for NFT in BIB Meta. As an innovative platform currency, BIB is highly sought after by crypto investors, Web3 enthusiasts and NFT collectors.
IDO plan of BIB Exchange is about to open. This event will last for three days, and each address can only be subscribed once. Details are as follows:
The Web3 era is on the verge, and BIB ecology emerges as the times require
BIB Exchange is the world's first innovative exchange that integrates the Web3 ecosystem, creating the BIB Meta ecosystem. Through the massive user traffic of BIB trading platform, it perfectly solves the traffic dilemma of Web3 in the early stage of development. The mutual value transfer mode between platform currency BIB and NFT clears all the development obstacles, makes the true value spiral in the two financial symbols, and finally achieves the era light of Web3 and shines brilliantly in BIB ecosystem.
Innovative dual-core assets, analysis of the rights and interests of the five major tokens
At the beginning of this year, BIB trading platform released the creation plan of platform currency BIB, and will open the first round of IDO in the second half of this year.
BIB is the platform token of BIB Exchange, and it is also the core asset of BIB platform and BIB Meta double ecological circulation system. Therefore, it is necessary to analyze it in detail.
- Unique deflation mechanism, condensing intrinsic value
- Empower BIB Meta NFT and provide value support.
- Enrich ecological application scenarios, multi-directional future planning
- High-level forecast of real currency price model
While BIB token is about to start, IDO is ready to go.
In the project planning, BIB will focus on the development and research of global Web3 from beginning to end, gradually covering the open global Web3, the all-true digital experience meta-universe, multi-value support NFT series, and decentralized finance and lending, and strive to build a one-stop and all-round Web3 ecosystem.
Hashtag: #BIBMeta
About BIB Exchange:
Founded in September 2021, BIB Exchange (hereinafter referred to as "BIB") provides professional digital financial services to more than 2 million users around the world. Its daily average assets flow over $1 billion, and the total digital assets under its custody exceed $500 million. BIB provides digital asset payment services for global enterprises, builds a seamless business system from digital asset transaction to payment. It is a full-service international group covering blockchain technology research and development, asset transaction and asset management services.
At present, BIB is laying out digital currency trading compliance business in Canada, Seychelles, Malta, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Australia and other places. In the future, it will provide multilingual versions and diversified digital financial services.