Friday At Romai Tennis Academy Budapest Purse: €115,000 Surface: Red clay BUDAPEST (AP) _ Results Friday from Budapest Open at Romai Tennis Academy (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Semifinals

Renata Voracova and Jesika Maleckova, Czech Republic, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Tamara Zidansek (2), Slovenia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.