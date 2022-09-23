Ukraine-Russia updates: Referendums to annex Ukrainian territory begin

Referendums over whether certain occupied or partially-occupied Ukrainian regions should formally be annexed by Russia got underway on Friday.

Citizens in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions of Ukraine were reportedly casting their ballots amid the backdrop of the ongoing war.

In a video posted on his Telegram channel, separatist leader Denis Pushilin in the Russian-recognized Donetsk People's Republic said: "This referendum is decisive, it is the breakthrough into a new reality."

The Kremlin-orchestrated ballots, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams, are seen as a move toward annexing the territories by Russia.

The vote, which asks residents if they want their regions to be part of Russia, is almost certain to go Moscow's way. That would give Moscow the pretext to claim that attempts by Ukrainian forces to regain control are attacks on Russia itself.

The so-called referendums, which will take place across five days, follow President Vladimir Putin's order of a partial mobilization, which could add as many as 300,000 Russian conscripts to the fight.

Here's a roundup of other news in or concerning the war in Ukraine on September 23.

US envoy: Russia forcibly deported up to 1.6 million Ukrainians

A US envoy said Friday that Russia has forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians.

Ambassador Michele Taylor told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council: "We urge the commissioners to continue to examine the growing evidence of Russia's filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances," referring to a commission of inquiry into Ukraine.

"Numerous sources indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and forcible deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens," she said.

UN: 'War crimes' committed in Ukraine

The United Nations said on Friday that its investigators have found evidence of "war crimes" in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission of Inquiry has so far focused its investigation on four regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

Belarus not to follow Russia in calling for mobilization

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who declared himself winner after a contested election in 2020, said on Friday that he was not planning on launching a mobilization following Russia's announcement calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists to be sent to Ukraine.

"The mobilization is in Russia," state media quoted Lukashenko. "There will be no mobilization."

"We will fight only when we have to defend our home, our land," he added.

Belarus, one of Russia's closest allies, also borders Ukraine and was used as a staging ground for Russian forces as well as for Russian missile launches.

Ericsson said it is providing only limited technical support in Russia

Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson said the company is only providing software and technical support to Russian clients. The company clarified its position and said it has not sold any equipment to mobile operators in Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Ericsson was responding to speculation in Swedish media that suggested the telecommunications firm had continued to export equipment to Russia. Following the reports, shares in Ericsson dropped 4.6% in morning trading.

The Stockholm-based company suspended its business in Russia in April. In August it communicated that it would exit the country entirely in the coming months.

Finland notices continued increase in traffic as Russians flee mobilization orders

Finland said there continues to be an increase in traffic across its southeastern border with Russia, the border guard told news agency Reuters.

According to the guard, the number of Russians who entered Finland on Thursday had more than doubled in comparison with the previous week's tally for the same day.

Finland is considering blocking most Russians from entering as traffic arriving from its neighbor "intensified" on Thursday.

