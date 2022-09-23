Alexa
Taiwan responsible for own defense

Defense minister 'optimistic' about US military support but stresses self-reliance in case of Taiwan Strait conflict

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/23 17:39
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is responsible for its own defense, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said on Friday (Sept. 23).

Speaking to reporters, Chiu said he is optimistic about U.S. military support in a Taiwan Strait conflict but stressed that Taiwan cannot depend on other nations for its defense, per CNA. The Ministry of National Defense has always stated that Taiwan will save itself, he said, adding, “Only if you help yourself will someone help you.”

With regard to the issue of arms purchases, Chiu said that weapons must be based on necessity and only after requests have been reviewed. There is a procedure, he said.

During a CBS interview with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sept. 18, "60 Minutes" host Scott Pelley asked if U.S. forces would defend the country, to which Biden replied, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack."

China’s military threats have been increasing ever since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, commander of the U.S. Seventh Fleet said that the Chinese military is capable of blockading Taiwan, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday (Sept. 19).

“They have a very large navy, and if they want to bully and put ships around Taiwan, they very much can do that,” Thomas said, pointing to the Chinese Navy’s size and rapid growth. He said that such a strategy could force Taiwan into submission and avoid direct conflict.
