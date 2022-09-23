Taiwan’s National Palace Museum expands Southern Branch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum (NPM), one of the world’s largest repositories of Chinese and Asian art, launched an expansion project for its Southern Branch in Chiayi County Thursday (Sept. 22).

The branch opened in Taibao in 2015, while the main structure of the new second building is expected to be completed by Oct. 2026, with its soft opening scheduled for late 2027.

Once opened, the new building will function as an important base in south Taiwan to show the country’s soft power to the world, NPM Director Wu Mi-cha (吳密察) said at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The location of the branch’s second building would allow the public easier access, as buses would be able to approach much closer and visitors would not have to spend much time walking in harsh sunlight or heavy rain, CNA reported.

The new building would also be equipped with the latest in safety technology to protect the artifacts against natural disasters including earthquakes, officials said.