Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s National Palace Museum expands Southern Branch

Soft opening planned for late 2027

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/23 17:10
A model of the new second building at the National Palace Museum Southern Branch in Chiayi County. 

A model of the new second building at the National Palace Museum Southern Branch in Chiayi County.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum (NPM), one of the world’s largest repositories of Chinese and Asian art, launched an expansion project for its Southern Branch in Chiayi County Thursday (Sept. 22).

The branch opened in Taibao in 2015, while the main structure of the new second building is expected to be completed by Oct. 2026, with its soft opening scheduled for late 2027.

Once opened, the new building will function as an important base in south Taiwan to show the country’s soft power to the world, NPM Director Wu Mi-cha (吳密察) said at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The location of the branch’s second building would allow the public easier access, as buses would be able to approach much closer and visitors would not have to spend much time walking in harsh sunlight or heavy rain, CNA reported.

The new building would also be equipped with the latest in safety technology to protect the artifacts against natural disasters including earthquakes, officials said.
National Palace Museum
National Palace Museum Southern Branch
Wu Mi-cha
Chiayi County
Taibao
soft power

RELATED ARTICLES

Crowd dazzled at National Day fireworks preview in Taiwan
Crowd dazzled at National Day fireworks preview in Taiwan
2022/09/21 10:01
Taiwan eatery displays free campaign ads for candidates who are regular customers
Taiwan eatery displays free campaign ads for candidates who are regular customers
2022/09/13 06:44
Giant Taiwan flag to light up sky of Chiayi in drone show
Giant Taiwan flag to light up sky of Chiayi in drone show
2022/08/25 17:26
NPM collection better left in place if China invades Taiwan, says former director
NPM collection better left in place if China invades Taiwan, says former director
2022/08/08 11:52
Taiwan to open new UAV R&D center in Chiayi County
Taiwan to open new UAV R&D center in Chiayi County
2022/07/17 16:29